Mahmood Qannati Obtains Two Global Certifications In Swiss Horology

AL MANAMA, BAHRAIN, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mahmood Qannati, the Founder of Qannati Objet d'Art, has earned two internationally acclaimed certifications in the field of horology: the Watch Advisor certification from the Fondation Haute Horlogerie (FHH) and the Train the Trainer certification from WOSTEP (Watchmakers of Switzerland Training and Educational Program). Both milestones were achieved after a period of intensive training and assessment in Neuchâtel, Switzerland-the historic epicenter of fine Swiss watchmaking.This accomplishment represents a turning point in Qannati's creative and professional journey. It signals the launch of a new phase in the development of the horological division of Qannati Objet d'Art, a luxury house with roots in both Bahrain and Paris, celebrated for its handcrafted objets d'art that fuse storytelling, sacred geometry, and ancestral craftsmanship.The certifications further cement Mahmood Qannati's commitment to elevating the culture of horology and métiers d'art in the region. They not only enhance his individual mastery but also reinforce the Maison's distinctive identity at the intersection of Arab heritage, French artistry, and Swiss horological excellence.As part of this next phase, Mahmood Qannati aims to:●Establish educational foundations for horology and métiers d'art across the region, starting with programs at institutions like Bahrain Polytechnic.●Develop the Qannati Lab into a regional center for high-end watchmaking, miniature sculpture, and ancestral crafts – ensuring these rare disciplines are preserved and passed on.●Support the emerging watchmaking and jewelry sectors in the Arab world by training a new generation of artisans and positioning Bahrain as a regional hub of excellence.This achievement is also part of a broader personal mission: to become the first Arab watchmaker of his kind in the region – not in name alone, but through globally recognized credentials, artistic mastery, and long-term cultural impact.Mahmood Qannati's journey reflects a commitment to reviving ancient know-how, promoting the art of timekeeping in the Gulf, and solidifying Qannati Objet d'Art's status as a brand devoted to the art of horology – where storytelling, heritage, and craftsmanship merge into timeless wearable art.

