Probe Gold Intersects Grades Up To 11.7 G/T Au Over 4.0 Metres In Infill Drilling At Novador Project, Quebec

Courvan Trend infill drilling results intersected near-surface gold zones with significant grades up to 8.7 g/t Au over 6 metres (cut) including 50 g/t Au over 1.0 metres and an intersection of 7.2 g/t Au over 6 metres .

The recently completed 50,000-metre winter infill drilling program was designed to support the upcoming 2025 Pre-Feasibility Study, which is expected by year-end.

TORONTO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“ Probe ” or the“ Company”) , is pleased to provide the latest results from the Novador in-fill drill program on its 100%-owned Novador property (the“ Property ”) located near Val-d'Or, Quebec. The 50,000-metre winter infill drill program, initiated during the fall of 2024, was designed to support the 2025 pre-feasibility study. Results from thirty-six (36) infill drill holes, totaling 8,202 metres, have returned significant gold intercepts from near-surface to approximately 200 metres vertical depth in the Bussiere and Creek deposit areas. (see figure 1 and table of selected drill results below). David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states,“The infill drilling program at Novador continues to deliver strong results, confirming mineral continuity and underscoring meaningful expansion potential along strike and at depth at Courvan. These winter drill results will play a critical role in supporting resource conversion and will be incorporated into the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study, an important step forward in advancing Novador toward development. We're making steady progress across key areas, including permitting, resource growth, and mine plan optimization. Backed by a strong treasury, we remain fully committed to positioning Novador as a top-tier gold development project.” These latest in-fill drilling results will continue to enhance our 3D models with the addition of new high-grade intercepts at Creek. The Courvan Creek Zone remains open for significant expansion along strike and at depth. Selected infill drill results from the Courvan Creek deposit drilling program are as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone CO-25-504 42.0 46.5 4.5 5.6 Creek 001A Including 43.5 45.0 1.5 15.2 Creek 001A CO-25-504 126.0 135.0 9.0 2.1 Creek 004 Including 133.0 134.1 1.1 11.1 Creek 004 CO-25-508 103.0 109.0 6.0 7.2 Creek 004 Including 107.0 108.0 1.0 35.3 Creek 004 CO-25-509 34.0 41.5 7.5 2.9 Creek 001A Including 34.0 35.0 1.0 13.1 Creek 001A CO-25-509 121.0 125.5 4.5 4.5 Creek 004 Including 122.5 124.0 1.5 11.4 Creek 004 CO-25-514 98.0 101.0 3.0 5.1 New Including 98.0 99.0 1.0 14.4 New CO-25-515 70.0 71.0 1.0 10.1 Creek 002 CO-25-515 79.0 83.0 4.0 2.7 Creek 003 Including 81.0 82.0 1.0 9.0 Creek 003 CO-25-515 107.0 113.0 6.0 4.1 Creek 004 Including 111.0 112.0 1.0 17.6 Creek 004 CO-25-516 209.0 210.0 1.0 21.7 New CO-25-518 87.0 89.0 2.0 8.8 Creek 004 Including 87.0 88.0 1.0 12.1 Creek 004 CO-25-520 96.8 97.8 1.0 10.2 Creek 004 CO-25-522x 503.0 512.0 9.0 2.1 Creek 018 CO-25-523 79.0 83.0 4.0 5.1 Creek 001 Including 79.0 80.0 1.0 17.6 Creek 001 CO-25-524 16.0 19.0 3.0 4.8 Creek 001A Including 18.0 19.0 1.0 9.6 Creek 001A CO-25-524 110.0 114.0 4.0 8.8 Creek 004 Including 111.0 112.0 1.0 29.3 Creek 004 CO-25-532 116.0 117.0 1.0 16.1 Creek 004 CO-25-532 209.0 213.0 4.0 11.7 New Including 211.0 212.0 1.0 36.5 New CO-25-533 524.0 530.0 6.0 10.9 Creek 018 (Uncut) Including 525.0 526.0 1.0 63.3 Creek 018 (Uncut) CO-25-533 524.0 530.0 6.0 8.7 Creek 018 (Cut) Including 525.0 526.0 1.0 50.0 Creek 018 (Cut) CO-25-534 133.0 136.5 3.5 6.0 BM-17 Including 133.0 134.0 1.0 19.9 BM-17 CO-25-535 597.7 607.0 9.3 1.5 Creek 019 Including 597.7 599.0 1.3 9.4 Creek 019 CO-25-535 698.7 706.0 7.3 4.5 Creek 024 Including 705.0 706.0 1.0 26.9 Creek 024 CO-25-535 718.0 719.0 1.0 12.2 New

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and cut to 50 g/t Au when needed. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length. Only grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t Au * m is reported.

Figure 1: Courvan Area Surface Map – Courvan Gold Trend new drilling results









Mineralization along the Courvan trend, including Bussiere Mine and Creek sectors, is characterized by a series of shallow-dipping East-West gold-bearing veins spatially associated with shear zones that intersect the Bourlamaque granodiorite batholith. The veins encountered containing gold are primarily composed of sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline, and gold is typically associated with centimetre-scale pyrite masses within the veins. Gold mineralization intersected in the volcanics is associated with a shear zone and sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins. The Bussiere deposit remains open laterally and at depth.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Vivien Janvier, P.Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples, which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assayed with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe's Novador Project

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the highly prospective Val d'Or East area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 842 square kilometres that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d'Or mining camp. The Novador project represents one property block of 202 square kilometres that hosts four past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussiere Mine, Monique Mine and Beaufor Mine) and contains 80% of the Company's gold resources in Val-d'Or East. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Quebec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1798-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company's recent Novador updated Preliminary Economic Assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life.

Val-d'Or properties include gold resources totaling 6,728,600 ounces in the Measured and Indicated category and 3,277,100 ounces in the Inferred category along all trends and deposits.

Forward-Looking Statements

