Go For PM Surya Ghar Scheme If You Want Cheaper Power, Says MP Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has urged citizens to embrace solar energy over costly grid power in the state and across India.

Making it clear that costly power is no longer an issue, he said, "Nobody cares for costly power anymore - people want quality power."

Moreover, those seeking power at a cheaper rate should opt for the 'PM - Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana', as it not only offers affordable electricity but also income opportunities through net metering, the minister said.

He said now, continuous power supply has become an issue, not the cost of the power.

A comparative analysis of 2025 electricity tariffs revealed that Madhya Pradesh ranks among the top five states with the highest power costs.

According to data compiled from regulatory commissions and energy portals, domestic consumers in Madhya Pradesh pay up to Rs 7.25 per unit for consumption above 300 units, with fixed charges ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 100 per kilowatt.

Commercial users face rates as high as Rs 8.75 per unit, making power a significant expense for businesses, as per the data.

Under the scheme, households installing rooftop solar systems can receive subsidies up to Rs 78,000 and enjoy up to 300 units of free electricity per month.

The scheme also enables consumers to sell surplus power back to the grid, effectively turning homes into micro power stations.

In Madhya Pradesh, where power subsidies already strain the state budget, solar adoption could ease fiscal pressure while empowering citizens.

As energy demands rise and conventional tariffs remain high, Minister Vijayvargiya's statement may mark a strategic pivot in public discourse - one that favours decentralisation, sustainability, and consumer autonomy.

Whether citizens respond with rooftop installations or policymakers accelerate solar infrastructure, the cost of power is no longer just a budget line; it's a political and technological frontier.