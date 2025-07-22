403
Ex-South African president criticized for backing Morocco in regional conflict
(MENAFN) Fikile Mbalula, secretary-general of South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), has criticized Jacob Zuma, leader of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, calling him a “sellout” for backing Morocco in the ongoing regional dispute. The ANC expressed no surprise at Zuma’s stance.
The conflict centers on Western Sahara, a sparsely populated desert region on Africa’s northwest coast, which was a Spanish colony before Morocco annexed it in 1975. This move sparked a long-running territorial dispute between Morocco and the Saharawi people, who are represented by the Algeria-supported Polisario Front.
Zuma recently met with Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat, expressing support for Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara against the Polisario Front’s push for independence.
Earlier this week, the MK Party released a statement outlining their position, asserting that South Africa and Morocco should work to strengthen bilateral ties based on shared values of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and African unity. The party highlighted their historical connection, noting that Morocco supported South Africa’s liberation struggle by providing financial and military aid to Umkhonto weSizwe as early as 1962.
The MK Party emphasized that Morocco’s efforts to regain full territorial control align with their own dedication to preserving African states’ sovereignty and unity.
However, the party condemned Zuma’s use of the South African national flag during his meeting with Moroccan officials, calling it a provocative breach of diplomatic norms and an unacceptable interference in South Africa’s internal affairs. They warned this act undermines the country’s constitutional order and challenges the legitimacy of the democratically elected government.
