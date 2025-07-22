403
UNICEF Issues Alert on Gaza’s Starvation Tragedy
(MENAFN) The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) issued a dire alert Monday regarding the escalating hunger emergency in the Gaza Strip, labeling it a "man-made disaster" as Israel's persistent aid blockade fuels lethal malnutrition among children.
Describing the harsh reality under siege, the agency stated on X that "Hunger is widespread in Gaza and people are dying."
Highlighting the severity of the crisis, UNICEF warned that "deadly malnutrition among children is reaching catastrophic levels," while pointing out that both food supplies and clean water have dropped to critically low, emergency levels.
The UN body further noted, "Aid is severely restricted and dangerous to access," underlining the extreme difficulty in delivering lifesaving support.
Underlining the critical need for intervention, UNICEF declared: "Enough is enough. The United Nations must be allowed to deliver aid of all types at scale to families, wherever they are."
Describing starvation as a grim daily reality, the agency stressed, "Starvation is a horrific reality for children and families in Gaza," urging immediate humanitarian access into the territory.
This warning from UNICEF arrives as Israel continues its relentless military operations across Gaza, with no sign of easing, while a worsening famine exacts a growing death toll.
In the past 24 hours alone, starvation has claimed at least 18 lives, underscoring the escalating humanitarian disaster as relentless attacks and deprivation push civilians to the brink.
Since October 2023, Israeli strikes have killed over 59,000 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children. The ongoing military assault has left the enclave shattered, collapsing its health infrastructure and triggering severe shortages of food.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is confronting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its ongoing war in the region.
