Step Up to the Oche Every Sunday with Competitive Darts Action at The Stables
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (22 July 2025): Get your aim in because the game is on every Sunday at The Stables. This welcoming venue has just gotten a competitive upgrade with Darts Sunday, the thrilling new weekly showdown where guests can channel their inner sharpshooter and compete for amazing prizes, including AED 5,000 in cash or a trip to the UK. Running every Sunday from July 14th to September 14th, this darts extravaganza combines high-stakes action, an incredible atmosphere, and unbeatable offers to create the ultimate end-of-week celebration.
Nestled along Sheikh Zayed Road, The Stables is the go-to gastropub for anyone looking to unwind with great food, good company, and a hearty dose of friendly competition. With its vintage British charm, cosy interiors, and buzzing atmosphere, it's the ideal Sunday destination. Before stepping up to the oche, tuck into a classic Sunday Roast to fuel up on perfectly roasted mains with all the trimmings for just AED 69, then grab your darts and make your way to the stage.
At the heart of Darts Sunday is the legendary 9-Dart Challenge, which is your ticket to leaderboard glory. Each week, competitors will take their shot at darting greatness, with exciting bar prizes up for grabs and their names climbing the ranks toward the grand prize showdown in September. With DJs spinning an eclectic array of tracks throughout the day, a live host keeping the crowd hyped, and a dedicated events team running the show, the atmosphere promises to be electric and the competition fierce.
Open to casual players of all skill levels, this is your chance to transform into the darting elite like Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, or Gerwyn Price (in spirit at least), while bringing your A-game. Expect themed game bundles and exclusive drinks deals, including special Amstel packages like 2 pints and 30 minutes of game time for just AED 75, or go all-in with unlimited options and really own the oche.
This is your chance to gather your crew, steady your hand, and aim for glory as you compete to take home bragging rights and so much more. With big prizes, high-energy vibes, and plenty of laughs, Darts Sunday is your chance to leave your mark and maybe even walk away with a passport to the UK or a pocket full of dirhams.
Don’t miss your shot and get down to The Stables every Sunday to show the city what y’u’re made of.
