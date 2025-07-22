403
UN Chief Urges Immediate Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday strongly criticized the recent violent incidents involving civilians seeking aid in the Gaza Strip.
During his address at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, he stated, "Over the weekend in Gaza, we saw yet more mass shootings and killings of people seeking UN aid for their families, an atrocious and inhumane act, which I utterly condemned."
Guterres emphasized the critical connection between progress and peace, warning that "we meet against the backdrop of global conflicts that are pushing the Sustainable Development Goals further out of reach."
He underscored the importance of continuing efforts to restore peace in the region, particularly in the Middle East.
Focusing on the escalating crisis in Gaza, the UN leader reiterated the urgent demand for an "immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate release of all hostages."
He also insisted on the need for "unimpeded humanitarian access" to the embattled territory, where the humanitarian situation has become increasingly dire.
The Gaza Health Ministry reported that since October 2023, 86 individuals—most of them children—have perished due to starvation and dehydration.
Additionally, the Gaza Government Media Office warned that the enclave is "on the brink of mass death," citing the prolonged and near-total blockade of border crossings for more than 140 days.
In his concluding remarks, Guterres called for international focus not only on Gaza but also on preserving the fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel, as well as achieving a "just and lasting peace in Ukraine."
