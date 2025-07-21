Bird And Segway Partner To Launch Next-Gen Shared Micromobility Fleet Across North America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership introduces-the, and-designed to meet diverse rider needs, from daily commuting to recreational trips. All three models feature improved vehicle durability, cutting-edge safety systems, and a lower environmental footprint, with deployments beginning this summer across North America.

"This collaboration brings together the best of what Bird and Segway offer: world-class technology, rider-first design, and innovation to deliver more sustainable urban mobility," said Stewart Lyons, Co-CEO of Bird. "Together, we're shaping the future of micromobility by expanding access to safe, reliable, and efficient transportation in cities and communities around the world."

Optimized for Efficiency and Performance

The new vehicles are equipped with IPX7-rated water resistance , reinforced structures , and low-maintenance components that increase reliability and reduce operational costs. The Bird Journey e-bike offers a range of up to 90 kilometers on a single charge-supporting longer commutes with fewer battery swaps. Optimized energy usage lowers standby power and delivers greater efficiency across fleets. These durability and efficiency improvements collectively reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) , delivering superior long-term value.

Rider feedback for this initial launch has been exceptional, resulting in a 40% increase in ridership of these new vehicles. Riders particularly like the smooth ride, sleek look and feel and features like the new charging block for your mobile device. Coming from Bird Team

Commitment to Safety and Compliance

All three models feature enhanced braking systems (dual drum + electric), bright LED lighting with turn indicators, and onboard sensors to detect sidewalks and pedestrians-triggering alerts and automatic speed adjustments to help prevent collisions. Each model exceeds industry safety benchmarks, including UL2272 and UL2849 certifications.

"Segway has always pushed the boundaries of intelligent mobility," said Alan Zhao, General Manager of the Sharing Business Division. "With Bird, we're delivering a smarter and safer riding experience, purpose-built for today's cities and tomorrow's expectations."

Designed for Sustainability

Sustainability is embedded into every layer of the new fleet-from recycled materials and modular parts to closed-loop packaging and longer-life batteries . These upgrades support Bird and Segway's shared goal of building a more circular economy and advancing climate-friendly mobility at scale.

Together, Bird and Segway are redefining what's possible in shared mobility-empowering cities and riders alike with smarter, safer, and more sustainable ways to move. This launch marks just the beginning of their continued collaboration to build the future of micromobility.

