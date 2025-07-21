Urban Cowboy Lodge Announces Premier Hotel Rooms And Event Spaces For Weddings, Corporate Events, And Parties In The Catskills

MENAFN - GetNews)



Urban Cowboy Lodge in the Catskills, Upstate New York, offers premier hotel rooms and event spaces for weddings, corporate events, and private parties. With luxurious accommodations, versatile venues, and year-round amenities, the lodge provides an exceptional setting for memorable experiences.

Catskills, Upstate New York - July 21, 2025 - Urban Cowboy Lodge, a distinguished hotel Catskills experience nestled in the heart of the Catskills in Upstate New York, is proud to announce its complete offerings of luxury hotel rooms and versatile event spaces. The property is now accepting bookings for weddings, corporate events, parties, and retreats, providing an unmatched blend of rustic charm and modern amenities for guests seeking memorable experiences in a breathtaking natural setting.

Located at 37 Alpine Rd, Big Indian, NY, Urban Cowboy Lodge has rapidly become a sought-after destination for travelers and event planners alike. Widely recognized among the best hotels Catskills has to offer, the lodge's unique design- inspired by the surrounding mountains and forests-offers guests a tranquil escape while providing all the comforts and conveniences expected from a premier hospitality destination.

For more details, visit .

Unmatched Accommodations and Amenities

Urban Cowboy Lodge features a curated selection of hotel rooms and suites, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the spirit of the Catskills while delivering exceptional comfort. As one of the standout Upstate hotels, it offers a variety of room types, including luxurious suites with private balconies, clawfoot tubs, and wood-burning stoves. The lodge's accommodations are ideal for couples, families, and groups seeking a serene retreat or a base for exploring the region's renowned outdoor activities.

Versatile Event Spaces for Every Occasion

The lodge's event spaces are meticulously crafted to host a wide range of gatherings, from intimate weddings to large-scale corporate retreats and lively parties. Indoor and outdoor venues are available, each offering panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and forests. As one of the premier Upstate New York resorts, Urban Cowboy Lodge provides an elevated experience for every occasion. The dedicated events team works closely with clients to tailor every aspect of their event, ensuring seamless execution and unforgettable memories. Guests looking for boutique hotels Upstate NY will find this destination ideal for creating unforgettable memories in a serene, natural setting.

Weddings at Urban Cowboy Lodge are celebrated for their picturesque settings and personalized touches. Couples can exchange vows against the backdrop of the Catskill Mountains, followed by elegant receptions in beautifully appointed spaces. Corporate clients benefit from flexible meeting rooms, breakout areas, and team-building opportunities in a refreshing natural environment. Known as one of the most distinctive hotels in Upstate New York boutique experiences, the lodge also elevates private parties and celebrations with its signature hospitality and bespoke catering options.

A Destination for All Seasons

Urban Cowboy Lodge is open year-round, offering guests the opportunity to experience the Catskills in every season. In the summer, guests can enjoy hiking, fishing, and outdoor adventures, while winter brings opportunities for skiing, snowshoeing, and cozy fireside gatherings. As one of the most sought-after boutique hotels Catskills, the lodge's on-site amenities-including a renowned restaurant and bar, spa services, and curated wellness programs-further enhance each stay.

Commitment to Excellence

Urban Cowboy Lodge is committed to delivering exceptional service and creating lasting memories for every guest. As a leading hotel Upstate NY, the property's blend of rustic elegance, modern amenities, and personalized attention sets it apart as a premier location for both leisure getaways and unforgettable events in Upstate New York.

About Urban Cowboy Lodge

Urban Cowboy Lodge is a boutique lodge and resort located in Big Indian, NY, in the heart of the Catskills. The property offers a unique blend of rustic charm and contemporary luxury, featuring thoughtfully designed accommodations, versatile event spaces, and a range of on-site amenities. Urban Cowboy Lodge is dedicated to providing guests with an unforgettable experience, whether visiting for relaxation, adventure, or celebration.

For more information or to book accommodations and event spaces, visit .