Honey Singh Launches 'Yo Yo Watches' In Dubai, Eyes Hollywood Next

In a city that measures itself in ambition and audacity, Yo Yo Honey Singh fits right in. He arrives in Dubai not just as a rapper or performer, but as a man who has walked through fire and come out with a limited-edition timepiece on his wrist to prove it.

With the launch of Yo Yo Watches (yes, that's what it is called), a luxury watch line launched in collaboration with Titan and Dubai-based lifestyle brand Opul, Honey Singh is making a stylish statement about surival, swagger, and the unstoppable rhythm of time.

But let's rewind.

Before the launch, we sat down with Singh for a chat. Dressed down but dialled in, there was a certain grounded charm beneath the glint. When we ask him about the first watch that made him feel something, he doesn't hesitate.

“The Rolex with the Arabic dial. The bling one, I got it custom,” he recalls.“I still wear it sometimes, even though I bought it long back. It wasn't a big achievement that led led me to buying it, instead, I was more of a watch collector at the time. So I was very excited to have the Arabic dial one.”

Back then, he says, "I was very blingy kind of person, so I was collecting all the bling watches."

So what has changed? With a balance of visions and vulnerability, Honey Singh in 2025 is not just dropping beats, but dropping wisdom. He's all about time now, and how one owns it.

“Time doesn't wait, and neither did I,” Singh says.“It's been my teacher. It tested me, refined me, and rebuilt me. I've chased it, respected it, and aligned myself with it.”

Yo Yo Watches is built with bold bezels, unapologetic designs, and meticulous craftsmanship.

At 42, Honey Singh has lived what he calls“twenty lives.” From stadium tours and Bollywood blockbusters to a much-publicised battle with mental health and addiction, the man behind the moniker Yo Yo has been through the kind of ups and downs that would wreck most people. Instead, it's refined him.

“After God, the two things I respect most are my mother, and time,” he says.“That's the hierarchy. God. Mother. Time.”

So when he decided to launch a watch line, it seemed like a philosophy wrapped in steel.

If you're expecting the party-boy persona 24/7, you might be surprised. Off-camera, Singh is now thoughtful, even introspective. He credits his circle, the people who know him as Hirdesh, not Honey, for keeping him grounded. When in India, he always makes time to visit his childhood home in Karam Pura, Delhi.

“If your focus is clear, where you're coming from and where you're going, life is sorted,” he says.“I know where I'm going. That's Hollywood. And I know where I started.”

Still, some things haven't changed. He laughs when we ask about how he'd spend a day off in Dubai.

“I'd be on a date. Then a good restaurant, music, and gym. That's my vibe.”

And don't be fooled by the bold lyrics, the man is a self-proclaimed romantic.

“People don't know I'm too romantic. If I do a film, I'll give Shah Rukh Khan competition.”

That film, by the way, might just happen. His close friend, Moroccan singer Abd El Fattah Grini, whom he calls 'brother', is backing him for it.“Not romantic though,” he clarifies.“Something crazy.”

The choice to launch Yo Yo Watches in Dubai was personal. Singh has performed here, shot music videos here, and lives here.

As his Instagram bio states: West Delhi boy living the Arabic life.

And now he's bringing a piece of himself here.

“What draws me back? The unity,” he says.“Different people, different backgrounds, all living like family. And the local Emirati people? So humble. They've opened their country to the world, and they welcome everyone with peace and love.”

And Honey Singh is not your 9-to-5 creator. He sleeps at dawn and wakes up at 4pm. His creative peak?“Between 10pm and 3am. That's when the magic happens.”

His playlist, much like his personality, is eclectic - A.R. Rahman, Dr. Dre, R.D. Burman, Abdel Halim, and Mohammad Rafi all have a place in it. The past and present, East and West, party and poetry, all part of his personal time zone.

And while he says he wouldn't relive any career moment, he does miss one chapter. He says,“My school days in Karam Pura. Bunking class. Roaming the streets for no reason. That freedom? That was gold.”

Looking ahead, Singh is already planning for 2035. Among his latest works is the song titled '6am', the music video for which premiered last week on YouTube, garnered over 16.5 million views, and is on #9 on the charts for Trending Music. And his upcoming? The "something crazy" is on his next year's roadmap.

"Yo Yo 2025 is already manifesting the next ten years," he says. "I'm the visionary and the executor.”