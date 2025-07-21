Subsplash, A Premier Provider In Church Technology, Joins Roper Technologies

DALLAS, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsplash , a premier SaaS, fintech, and AI provider in the faith and non-profit sector, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP ). With Roper, Subsplash is poised to usher in a new wave of long-term innovation for its customers and the industry at large.

Subsplash has grown as an agile technology company focused on delivering best-in-class software. As an innovation company, Subsplash has brought over 30 first-offerings to the faith market and continues to release new products that fuel growth, improve efficiency, and deepen community engagement.

Subsplash has a strong history of strategic partnerships with mission-driven investors. In 2019, K1 invested into Subsplash, a partnership that significantly accelerated its growth and advanced its core vision: to equip every church. This investment further reinforces Subsplash's commitment to empowering ministries everywhere.

"Subsplash's vision has been to equip every church with best-in-class technology," states Tim Turner, CEO and founder of Subsplash. "I'm incredibly excited about what this partnership means for the future of innovation for the Church. By joining forces with Roper, we're not only strengthening our ability to serve our existing clients with even greater innovation, but we're also unlocking the opportunity to equip every church. We extend our sincere gratitude to K1 for their invaluable support, expertise, and partnership through what has been an incredibly impactful season together. As we look ahead, we're just getting started and we remain focused on the same mission we've embraced for the last 20 years."

"Subsplash stands out as a market leader, recognized for its mission-critical solutions, robust performance, and exceptional customer retention," said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies' President and CEO. "This acquisition marks a lasting partnership, uniting our efforts to further expand Subsplash's world-class platform and offerings. We have been deeply impressed by the leadership team at Subsplash, especially our shared commitment to humility as a core value. We are excited to welcome the Subsplash team to the Roper family and look forward to partnering with the team to execute their long-term growth strategy."

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at .

About Subsplash

Subsplash is an industry leader in SaaS, fintech, and AI with an award-winning digital engagement platform used by over 20,000 leading churches and ministries around the world. Subsplash is passionate about helping mission-minded organizations engage their audiences through centralized, easy-to-manage systems. As the creators of the Ultimate Engagement PlatformTM, they're dedicated to delivering delight to millions of people through custom mobile apps, AI, websites, live streaming, media hosting and delivery, online giving, events, church management, communication tools, and more. Additional information about Subsplash is available on the Company's website at .

SOURCE Subsplash

