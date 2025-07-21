Luxury, Your Way: Tripmasters Elevates Customizable Travel With High-End Escapes

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TripMasters, a pioneer in customizable multi-destination travel since 1984, makes it easy for travelers to design flexible, multi-city vacations with complete freedom to personalize every detail. With the ability to include up to 12 destinations and spend up to 14 nights in each, every itinerary can be tailored to match your schedule, travel style, and personal interests.

Their user-friendly booking platform puts you in the driver's seat, allowing you to create seamless multi-city trips across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Canada, and the Pacific. Travelers can choose from expertly curated itineraries or build their own from scratch using Tripmasters' intuitive planning tool, TripMasters . The website offers a straightforward experience with a wide range of customizable options, including flights, accommodations, transportation, and local attractions.

Recently, in response to the growing demand of luxury travel, TripMasters has announced its expanding portfolio of luxury vacation packages . The luxury segment is experiencing significant growth, driven by discerning travelers who value seamless logistics, exclusive accommodations, and curated experiences in multiple destinations.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global luxury travel market hit $2.5 trillion in 2024 and is projected to grow 8.6% annually through 2032, fueled by demand for complex, multi-city itineraries. To meet this rising trend, TripMasters has launched a new collection of luxury vacation packages, featuring fully customizable itineraries, specially curated 4- and 5-star hotels, private transfers, and exclusive experiences across the globe's most sought-after destinations.

One of TripMasters' top luxury packages, the Costa Rica Luxury Experience , features Arenal, Monteverde, and Tamarindo with hot springs, nature activities, and local cuisine. Another favorite is the Japan luxury package , which combines Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka into a customizable itinerary. Additional luxury packages offer similar multi-city journeys with handpicked luxury hotels and curated experiences.

"Luxury today is about choice, authenticity, and seamless experiences," said Ana Hart, Director of Product Development with Tripmasters. "With our new luxury packages, we're proud to meet the growing demand for high-end, multi-destination travel with flexibility and ease."

About Tripmasters

Founded in 1984, TripMasters specializes in customizable international travel. Over the past 40 years, it has developed partnerships with global airlines, hotels, and local operators to offer competitively priced vacation packages.

The company holds a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot and an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau. Certified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC).

