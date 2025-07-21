403
Russia experiences inflation as Central Bank strategy takes effect
(MENAFN) Russia experienced a noticeable slowdown in monthly inflation during June, signaling that the central bank’s prolonged implementation of strict monetary measures may finally be reducing price pressures, according to reports.
Following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict three years ago and subsequent Western sanctions, the Bank of Russia responded by significantly raising its key interest rate—initially set at 9.5%—eventually reaching a peak of 21%. This was intended to protect the ruble and rein in surging inflation.
Last month, the central bank made its first rate cut since 2022, lowering the benchmark by 100 basis points to 20%. The adjustment was attributed to decreasing inflationary momentum and reflected a cautious shift in monetary policy after a lengthy period of tightening aimed at stabilizing the national economy under external pressure.
Although the annual inflation rate still stands at 9%—more than double the central bank’s official goal of 4%—the monthly pace of price increases has slowed to a level that aligns more closely with that target, based on data shared by the Bank of Russia.
This shift marks the “first meaningful sign that the central bank’s battle against inflation may be turning a corner after a protracted period of ultra-tight monetary policy,” the outlet said.
To better understand inflation dynamics, the central bank focuses on the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of monthly inflation. If the current pattern continues, analysts believe inflation could align with the target by sometime next year. Such a development may raise expectations for earlier and potentially more aggressive interest rate cuts than previously assumed, according to the report.
