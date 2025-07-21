403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Reaffirms Support for Syria’s Leader al-Sharaa
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed his administration’s backing of Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, promising continued alliance and denouncing any efforts to fracture Syria’s territorial integrity. He declared, “We will not leave al-Sharaa alone,” while underscoring that Syria’s recovery aligns with Türkiye’s national interests.
Speaking to reporters Sunday night aboard his return flight from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Erdogan warned that hostile interference — particularly by Israel — is undermining regional peace. “At a time when even unlikely actors are coming together on Syria, it's crucial to explain to the world Israel is disrupting efforts to restore stability,” he said.
Following the Assad regime's collapse in December 2024, Ankara has thrown its weight behind the transitional Syrian government led by al-Sharaa. The Turkish president emphasized that a stable and unified Syria remains a strategic goal for Türkiye.
Addressing recent violence in the southern Syrian city of Suwayda — where confrontations between Druze residents and Bedouin tribes prompted Israeli involvement — Erdogan noted that al-Sharaa has shown no signs of backing down. “Israel does not want stability in the region. It believes that a unified Syria would not be in its interest and continues with such provocations,” he stated.
Erdogan also touched on the long-standing Cyprus conflict, ruling out any visit to the Greek-administered south. “Just as they do not recognize TRNC as a state, we don't recognize Southern Cyprus as a state,” he declared.
He firmly reiterated Ankara’s insistence on a two-state framework as the only viable solution for Cyprus, saying there will be “no compromise” on this principle.
Commenting on Türkiye’s defense procurement, Erdogan mentioned progress in discussions with the UK and Germany on the sale of Eurofighter jets. He described their attitudes as “positive.”
Turning to Türkiye’s stalled European Union membership bid, Erdogan urged immediate action from Brussels: the EU should not wait even for a day to restart accession talks.
Lastly, Erdogan condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, expressing solidarity with Palestinians resisting military aggression. He said, “Israel is lashing out like a crazed monster, and will destroy itself in this fury,” and added his belief that the people of Gaza would not capitulate.
Speaking to reporters Sunday night aboard his return flight from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Erdogan warned that hostile interference — particularly by Israel — is undermining regional peace. “At a time when even unlikely actors are coming together on Syria, it's crucial to explain to the world Israel is disrupting efforts to restore stability,” he said.
Following the Assad regime's collapse in December 2024, Ankara has thrown its weight behind the transitional Syrian government led by al-Sharaa. The Turkish president emphasized that a stable and unified Syria remains a strategic goal for Türkiye.
Addressing recent violence in the southern Syrian city of Suwayda — where confrontations between Druze residents and Bedouin tribes prompted Israeli involvement — Erdogan noted that al-Sharaa has shown no signs of backing down. “Israel does not want stability in the region. It believes that a unified Syria would not be in its interest and continues with such provocations,” he stated.
Erdogan also touched on the long-standing Cyprus conflict, ruling out any visit to the Greek-administered south. “Just as they do not recognize TRNC as a state, we don't recognize Southern Cyprus as a state,” he declared.
He firmly reiterated Ankara’s insistence on a two-state framework as the only viable solution for Cyprus, saying there will be “no compromise” on this principle.
Commenting on Türkiye’s defense procurement, Erdogan mentioned progress in discussions with the UK and Germany on the sale of Eurofighter jets. He described their attitudes as “positive.”
Turning to Türkiye’s stalled European Union membership bid, Erdogan urged immediate action from Brussels: the EU should not wait even for a day to restart accession talks.
Lastly, Erdogan condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, expressing solidarity with Palestinians resisting military aggression. He said, “Israel is lashing out like a crazed monster, and will destroy itself in this fury,” and added his belief that the people of Gaza would not capitulate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment