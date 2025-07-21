European Youth Summer Olympic Festival Kicks Off In Skopje

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 18th European Youth Summer Olympic Festival has kicked off in Skopje, North Macedonia, Azernews reports.

According to the National Olympic Committee, the event was held at the Jane Sandanski Sports Center with the participation of the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, the President of the European Olympic Committees, Spyros Capralos, and other high-ranking officials from Olympic committees. The ceremony began with the athletes' parade.

The Azerbaijani athletes marched in fourth place during the parade. The national flag was carried by Zeyd Alasgarov, the European champion among youth in judo and three-time winner of the European Cup, and Humay Dadashova, a two-time winner of the Turkish Open in taekwondo.

In addition to the opening ceremony in Skopje, another ceremony was also organized in Osijek, Croatia – one of the other host cities of the competitions. Rafael Hasanov, a gymnast, was the flag bearer at that event.

Following the presentation of the video dedicated to Skopje 2025, the flag of North Macedonia was brought to the center of the arena, and the National Anthem was played.

President of the European Olympic Committees, Spyros Capralos, emphasized that the European Youth Olympic Festival holds great significance for the future of sports. He noted that athletes who distinguish themselves at these events often go on to represent their countries in major sporting competitions, especially the Olympic Games.

North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova also wished success to all participants of the festival. She stressed that over the course of the week, spectators would witness the intense efforts of young athletes striving for victory.

At the end of her speech, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova officially declared the 18th European Youth Summer Olympic Festival open. Following this, the flag of the European Olympic Committees was raised.

A video highlighting the lighting of the Skopje 2025 torch of peace and solidarity was then shown. More than 4,000 spectators attended the opening ceremony in the arena, where the official torch of the Games was lit.

Afterward, the flag of the European Olympic Committees was raised again. Oaths were taken on behalf of the volunteers, athletes, referees, and coaches.

It should be noted that, unlike previous editions, this year's festival, taking place from July 20 to 26, is being held in two countries – in the cities of Skopje and Kumanovo in North Macedonia, as well as in Osijek, Croatia.

More than 4,000 athletes from 50 European countries will compete at“Skopje 2025” in 15 sports for youth aged 14–18.

The Azerbaijani team will participate in the festival with 52 athletes (28 boys and 24 girls) across 10 sports.

The national athletes will compete in the following disciplines: judo, athletics,taekwondo, road cycling, mountain biking, swimming, artistic gymnastics, badminton, shooting and table tennis.

Winners of the individual badminton and shooting events at the festival will earn a direct qualification for the 4th European Games to be held in 2027.