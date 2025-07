SOFAZ Boosts Investments In Private Equity And Real Estate Funds

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) significantly increased its investments in both private equity and real estate funds over the past year, reflecting a broader strategy of diversification and long-term value creation, Azernews informs, citing the Fund's annual report.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%