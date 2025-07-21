Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOFAZ Boosts Investments In Private Equity And Real Estate Funds

SOFAZ Boosts Investments In Private Equity And Real Estate Funds


2025-07-21 05:06:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) significantly increased its investments in both private equity and real estate funds over the past year, reflecting a broader strategy of diversification and long-term value creation, Azernews informs, citing the Fund's annual report.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN21072025000195011045ID1109825624

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search