Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran’s gas explosion harms eighteen civilians

Iran’s gas explosion harms eighteen civilians


2025-07-21 04:32:59
(MENAFN) A gas explosion at a commercial building in the northern Iranian city of Rasht left at least 18 people injured on Sunday, according to reports from state media.

The blast occurred on Bahonar Street and destroyed three commercial units, according to the head of Rasht’s fire department, Shahram Momeni.

All injured individuals were transported to medical facilities, and six emergency response teams, along with firefighters, were deployed to the site to manage the aftermath.

Momeni confirmed that debris removal operations were completed and no individuals were found trapped under the rubble. The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

MENAFN21072025000045017281ID1109825382

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search