Iran’s gas explosion harms eighteen civilians
(MENAFN) A gas explosion at a commercial building in the northern Iranian city of Rasht left at least 18 people injured on Sunday, according to reports from state media.
The blast occurred on Bahonar Street and destroyed three commercial units, according to the head of Rasht’s fire department, Shahram Momeni.
All injured individuals were transported to medical facilities, and six emergency response teams, along with firefighters, were deployed to the site to manage the aftermath.
Momeni confirmed that debris removal operations were completed and no individuals were found trapped under the rubble. The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
