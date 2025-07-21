'Japan First' Electoral Tide Turns Against Ishiba, LDP

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - Sunday's upper-house election results were brutal for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). But they proved the“bond vigilantes” right as Tokyo's fiscal trajectory is almost certain to shift toward budget-busting tax cuts.

Without a majority in either house of parliament, the LDP will have to cobble together a governing coalition to maintain power. That will require the LDP accepting lower taxes in return, particularly on consumption.

The election also shows that Japan is but the latest developed nation being upended by inflation and immigration. The former can be seen in surging rice prices and a 3.3% headline consumer price inflation rate, well above Tokyo's 2% target. The latter in the“Japan first” Sanseito party emerging as a major force on Sunday.

This scenario had bond traders bidding up Japanese bond yields in recent weeks. Along with the inflationary fallout from US President Donald Trump's tariffs , Tokyo is seeing bond punters refocus attention on its 260% debt-to-GDP ratio, by far the highest in the developed world.

On top of that, Japan faces one of the worst demographic trajectories anywhere: an aging, shrinking population that features one of the globe's lowest birthrates. Any pivot back to aggressive fiscal loosening could make the volatility in Japanese markets seen in May look tame by comparison.

For now, Ishiba is digging in and claiming he'll stay on as prime minister despite the LDP's historic defeat. One factor working in his favor is a shallow bench of obvious replacements. But given that Ishiba's approval ratings often wallow in the 20s, it's hard to imagine him clinging to power for much longer.

This could alter the calculus for the Trump administration, which is increasingly desperate for another US-Japan trade deal. Trump 2.0 arrived believing Japan would be the easiest bilateral deal of all, a quick win for the“art-of-the-deal” president. Ishiba shocked Trump World by slow-walking the process and even asking what concessions the US might offer.

Tokyo politicos were perplexed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's presence in Japan last Friday (July 18). Most figured he was trying to rush a bilateral trade deal into reality before Washington has to restart negotiations with a new Japanese government.

Yet even if Ishiba's government can survive, its latitude to make major concessions to Trump may be less today than when he shook Bessent's hand on Friday. That could put Japan even more in harm's way if Trump decides to increase the 25% tariff he's earmarked for Tokyo. It would be on top of a 25% tax on auto imports to the US, one already wreaking havoc for Asia's second-biggest economy.