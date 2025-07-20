403
Erdogan Awaits Visiting Cyprus for Peace Operation Anniversary
(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye is scheduled to travel to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Sunday to join in commemorative events for the 51st anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, commonly referred to as "Peace and Freedom Day."
According to Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, who shared the update on X, Erdogan will also meet with TRNC President Ersin Tatar.
During his visit, Erdogan will attend both groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies for various development projects that will be carried out with backing from Türkiye.
The island of Cyprus has long been embroiled in a prolonged disagreement involving Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite multiple diplomatic initiatives spearheaded by the UN in pursuit of a comprehensive resolution.
Violence based on ethnic tensions broke out in the early 1960s, prompting Turkish Cypriots to seek refuge in secure enclaves for their protection.
In 1974, a coup orchestrated by Greek Cypriots with the intention of unifying Cyprus with Greece triggered a military intervention by Türkiye, acting as a guarantor state.
The intervention aimed to shield Turkish Cypriots from aggression and bloodshed. This led to the establishment of the TRNC in 1983.
Efforts toward peace have been sporadic in recent years.
One significant but unsuccessful attempt took place in 2017 in Switzerland, under the mediation of guarantor nations Türkiye, Greece, and the United Kingdom.
Despite these efforts, the Greek Cypriot Administration joined the European Union in 2004—the same year it unilaterally obstructed a UN-sponsored plan intended to resolve the long-standing division of the island.
