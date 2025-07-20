403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kyiv Seeks Renewed Peace Talks with Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that Kyiv has put forward a suggestion for a fresh round of peace negotiations with Russia, set to take place next week.
In a nightly video message, Zelenskyy shared that “NSDC (National Security and Defense Council) Secretary (Rustem) Umerov also reported that he has proposed another meeting with the Russian side for next week.”
Emphasizing the urgency of progress in diplomacy, Zelenskyy stressed that the momentum of talks between the two nations “must be increased.”
He pointed out the importance of convening discussions at the leadership level to foster stability and bring an end to hostilities. “Ukraine is ready for such a meeting,” he added.
The Ukrainian leader also noted that communication with the Russian side remains active, particularly in relation to the exchange of detainees and the repatriation of fallen soldiers.
He confirmed that both parties are continuing to implement the terms agreed upon during the previous round of negotiations, which occurred in the Turkish city of Istanbul last month.
“Our team is currently working on another exchange,” Zelenskyy said, offering no additional specifics.
Although Russian officials have yet to release an official statement in response to Zelenskyy’s comments, Russian news outlets have reported on the initiative.
These reports reference individuals said to be close to Moscow's negotiation delegation.
In a nightly video message, Zelenskyy shared that “NSDC (National Security and Defense Council) Secretary (Rustem) Umerov also reported that he has proposed another meeting with the Russian side for next week.”
Emphasizing the urgency of progress in diplomacy, Zelenskyy stressed that the momentum of talks between the two nations “must be increased.”
He pointed out the importance of convening discussions at the leadership level to foster stability and bring an end to hostilities. “Ukraine is ready for such a meeting,” he added.
The Ukrainian leader also noted that communication with the Russian side remains active, particularly in relation to the exchange of detainees and the repatriation of fallen soldiers.
He confirmed that both parties are continuing to implement the terms agreed upon during the previous round of negotiations, which occurred in the Turkish city of Istanbul last month.
“Our team is currently working on another exchange,” Zelenskyy said, offering no additional specifics.
Although Russian officials have yet to release an official statement in response to Zelenskyy’s comments, Russian news outlets have reported on the initiative.
These reports reference individuals said to be close to Moscow's negotiation delegation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment