Social Infrastructure, Civilians Hit As Russians Shell Kherson Region - Death, Injuries Reported

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) on Telegram

“In Kherson region, Russian troops targeted social infrastructure and residential areas, damaging an apartment building and eight private homes. Civilian vehicles were also destroyed. One person was killed, and six others were wounded, including a child,” the statement reads.

The RMA also reported that multiple towns and villages came under drone attacks and artillery fire.

As previously reported, on July 19, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Kherson, injuring a local resident.