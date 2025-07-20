Social Infrastructure, Civilians Hit As Russians Shell Kherson Region - Death, Injuries Reported
“In Kherson region, Russian troops targeted social infrastructure and residential areas, damaging an apartment building and eight private homes. Civilian vehicles were also destroyed. One person was killed, and six others were wounded, including a child,” the statement reads.
The RMA also reported that multiple towns and villages came under drone attacks and artillery fire.Read also: Missile and drone attacks hit Dnipropetrovsk region: fires, injuries, damage across communities
As previously reported, on July 19, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Kherson, injuring a local resident.
