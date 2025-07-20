THIS Country Has The Purest, Cheapest GOLD In The World

With rising gold prices, it's become a hot investment. Bhutan offers the cheapest gold due to no taxes and low import duties. Switzerland boasts the highest quality, with 99.99% purity

Gold Price

Gold's rising price makes it a favorite investment. People invest in pure gold through ETFs and bonds, and also buy jewelry.

Do you know where to find the world's cheapest gold?The cheapest gold is found in Bhutan due to the absence of taxes.Bhutan's low import duties contribute to its low gold prices.For the highest quality gold (99.99% pure), look to Switzerland.Canada, South Africa, Australia, China, and Russia also offer high-quality gold.Indians can buy up to 20g (40g for women) of duty-free gold in Bhutan at duty-free shops in Thimphu and Phuentsholing.The price difference for 24k gold between India and Bhutan is about ₹2000 per 10 grams.Buying gold from Bhutan can be profitable due to competition, low prices, and duty-free availability for tourists, under certain conditions.Profitable if you buy within the legal framework to avoid high duties, have US dollars for payment, and want gold bars, not jewelry.