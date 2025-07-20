Typical Summer Conditions To Persist, Heatwave Expected Midweek

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 20 (Petra) -- Weather across most regions will remain typical for this time of year on Sunday, with relatively hot conditions expected in desert areas and hotter weather prevailing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds may appear over northern regions, while northwesterly moderate winds are forecast to become active at times.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight rise in temperatures is expected on Monday. The weather will turn relatively hot in most areas and hot in the desert regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain moderate from the northwest, occasionally increasing in speed.By Tuesday, a hot air mass is set to affect the region, pushing temperatures approximately 4 C above seasonal averages. Conditions will turn hot across most parts of the country and extremely hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwesterly moderate winds are expected to stay active through the day.The heat will continue into Wednesday, with hot weather forecast across most areas and very hot conditions in low-lying regions including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain northwesterly moderate, occasionally picking up in strength.Forecasted high and low temperatures for Sunday include: 32 C/20 C in East Amman, 30 C/18 C in West Amman, 28 C/16 C in the northern highlands, and 28 C/17 C in the Sharah highlands. Desert areas will see 36 C/21 C, the plains 32 C/20 C, the northern Jordan Valley 40 C/24 C, the southern Jordan Valley 42 C/27 C, the Dead Sea 41 C/26 C, and Aqaba 40 C/26 C.