Statehood Must Be Restored Without Delay: Sakina Itoo

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare, and Education, Sakina Itoo, on Saturday reiterated her party's firm demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, terming its abrogation as“illegal” and asserting that it must be returned to the people without delay.

Speaking after inaugurating a Primary Health Centre at Khull Noorabad and a Sheep Husbandry Centre, Itoo said,“Statehood is our constitutional and democratic right, which has been taken away. It must be restored at the earliest.”

She emphasized that the commitment to restore statehood was made by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the Parliament, and that the promise must be fulfilled without further delay.

On the upcoming Urban Local Body and Panchayat polls, Itoo said that elections are not unfamiliar to the people of J&K, especially to the National Conference (NC).“It was Omar Abdullah's government in 2008 that revived these elections. We also took the landmark step of providing 33 percent reservation for women in Panchayats to strengthen grassroots democracy,” she said.

Highlighting recent developments in healthcare and education, Itoo noted that hundreds of long-pending vacancies have been addressed.“Recently, 509 doctors have been recruited along with several consultants. The government is working earnestly to fill remaining vacancies across departments where staff shortages persist,” she said.

She attributed the current staffing crisis to the administrative neglect of the past decade but added that the last nine months under Omar Abdullah's leadership have seen notable progress.“We've inherited this crisis, but we are actively reversing the damage. Public welfare remains our top priority,” she remarked.

Itoo also spoke on institutional reforms, revealing that a cabinet sub-committee has submitted its report on reservation within the stipulated six-month period.“The report is currently with the Law Department and will be acted upon once cleared,” she said.

She concluded by stating that the Omar Abdullah-led government has already implemented several people-centric reforms and that many more initiatives are in the pipeline.

Govt Hopeful Of Statehood Restoration: Javid Dar

The Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar on Saturday expressed optimism about the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, stating that the Centre is expected to fulfill the commitment made in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Sopore, Dar reiterated that the promise of statehood restoration made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah stands firm.“The decision lies with the Centre, but we are hopeful that it will happen soon,” he said.

Highlighting the impact of prolonged absence of a popular government, Dar remarked,“For nearly 8 to 10 years, there was no public representative or elected government. Now that we have one, development work is visible across every constituency.”

He pointed out improvements in road connectivity and healthcare infrastructure, crediting the progress to the presence of elected leadership. He added that efforts are being made to address long-pending challenges, particularly in road development, which will be implemented in a phased manner.

On the Crop Insurance Scheme (CIS), Dar said it would be executed by September or October this year, ensuring coverage and support for farmers.

Calling Sopore an important town, the minister praised the local MLA Irshad Rasool Kar for his persistent efforts.“There's hardly a day I don't see him at the secretariat pushing for people's issues,” Dar noted.