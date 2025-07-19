UAE: Looking For A Job In Aviation Sector? Here Are Current Vacancies Across Airlines
Wizz Air has announced that it will be closing its Abu Dhabi operations from September this year, leaving some of their employees in limbo . However, jobseekers in the aviation industry can find fresh opportunities with UAE-based airlines as they have openings across multiple departments. Airlines like Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai and Air Arabia have posted openings on their official websites - from cabin crew to pilots, engineers, and support staff.Emirates' recruitment events
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates is holding weekly invite-only recruitment events in the city.“Our events are held weekly in Dubai, please apply to be invited,” reads a note on their careers page.Recommended For You KT Plus 150: Judges' panel welcomes new set of leaders, innovators
Interested candidates must first fill out an application online to get selected for the in-person recruitment drive.
Some of the roles currently listed include:
- Maintenance technicians
Cabin crew recruitment advisors Airport service agents
Business support officers Porters
Sales support agents
The airline also has a few pilot vacancies listed.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Emirates cabin crew receive a tax-free monthly salary comprising a basic pay of around Dh4,430 and flying pay of approximately Dh63.75 per hour, based on 80 to 100 flying hours per month. This brings the average total monthly income to about Dh10,000 to Dh12,000. Crew members are provided with free, fully furnished shared accommodation in Dubai, with all utilities and transportation to and from work covered by the airline.
Additionally, Emirates recently announced a bonus for its employees, awarding them a payout equivalent to 22 weeks of salary. This bonus comes in recognition of the airline's record profits for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, and reflects the company's commitment to rewarding its workforce for their dedication and contribution to its success.Etihad
In Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways is also hiring for 70 different vacancies, according to their official website. Open roles on their website include:
- Cabin Crew
Pilots Captain positions
Sales Officers
The airline is seeking candidates for various positions. The salaries aren't listed, and a few positions offer benefits, including accommodation, transport, and medical coverage.
Etihad pilots enjoy a competitive, tax-free salary along with performance-based profit sharing, providing both financial stability and long-term security. They are entitled to a world-class provident fund and retirement benefits that support them beyond their flying years. Comprehensive medical, dental, and life insurance coverage is also provided, ensuring peace of mind for pilots and their families throughout their careers.Flydubai
Low-cost carrier Flydubai has multiple vacancies open, though the exact number of openings is not mentioned on their official website. The airline is asking candidates to apply online through its official careers portal.Air Arabia
Sharjah-based Air Arabia is also actively recruiting. Their careers page shows roles available in:
- Cabin Crew
Pilots Ground Operations
Engineering
Air Arabia is offering opportunities in both UAE and international operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment