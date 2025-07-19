UAE: Looking For A Job In Aviation Sector? Here Are Current Vacancies Across Airlines

Wizz Air has announced that it will be closing its Abu Dhabi operations from September this year, leaving some of their employees in limbo . However, jobseekers in the aviation industry can find fresh opportunities with UAE-based airlines as they have openings across multiple departments. Airlines like Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai and Air Arabia have posted openings on their official websites - from cabin crew to pilots, engineers, and support staff.

Emirates' recruitment events

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates is holding weekly invite-only recruitment events in the city.“Our events are held weekly in Dubai, please apply to be invited,” reads a note on their careers page.

Interested candidates must first fill out an application online to get selected for the in-person recruitment drive.

Some of the roles currently listed include:



Maintenance technicians

Cabin crew recruitment advisors

Airport service agents

Business support officers

Porters Sales support agents

The airline also has a few pilot vacancies listed.

Emirates cabin crew receive a tax-free monthly salary comprising a basic pay of around Dh4,430 and flying pay of approximately Dh63.75 per hour, based on 80 to 100 flying hours per month. This brings the average total monthly income to about Dh10,000 to Dh12,000. Crew members are provided with free, fully furnished shared accommodation in Dubai, with all utilities and transportation to and from work covered by the airline.

Additionally, Emirates recently announced a bonus for its employees, awarding them a payout equivalent to 22 weeks of salary. This bonus comes in recognition of the airline's record profits for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, and reflects the company's commitment to rewarding its workforce for their dedication and contribution to its success.

Etihad

In Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways is also hiring for 70 different vacancies, according to their official website. Open roles on their website include:



Cabin Crew

Pilots

Captain positions Sales Officers

The airline is seeking candidates for various positions. The salaries aren't listed, and a few positions offer benefits, including accommodation, transport, and medical coverage.

Etihad pilots enjoy a competitive, tax-free salary along with performance-based profit sharing, providing both financial stability and long-term security. They are entitled to a world-class provident fund and retirement benefits that support them beyond their flying years. Comprehensive medical, dental, and life insurance coverage is also provided, ensuring peace of mind for pilots and their families throughout their careers.

Flydubai

Low-cost carrier Flydubai has multiple vacancies open, though the exact number of openings is not mentioned on their official website. The airline is asking candidates to apply online through its official careers portal.

Air Arabia

Sharjah-based Air Arabia is also actively recruiting. Their careers page shows roles available in:



Cabin Crew

Pilots

Ground Operations Engineering

Air Arabia is offering opportunities in both UAE and international operations.