Tragedy In Vietnam's Ha Long Bay: 34 Dead, 8 Missing After Boat Capsizes
11 people were saved by the rescue workers, the local newspaper VNExpress said. The news agency quoted Quang Ninh provincial authorities, who said that the Wonder Sea cruise boat overturned around 1:45 p.m. near Dau Go Cave.Also Read | 'Suspicious' boat seen near Raigad, police, bomb squad and coast guard deployed
They added that there were 48 tourists on board along with 5 crew members, including many families with children.
The report added that the authorities have rescued saved 12 people, while 23people remain missing.
Citing the reason for the boat capsize, the authorities said that the boat turned upside down because of strong winds.
Apart from this, Mai Van Khiem, director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said the ongoing rains in northern Vietnam were not due to the impacts of the approaching Storm Wipha from the South China Sea.Also Read | Vietnam will ban fossil-fuel motorcycles from central Hanoi over pollution concerns
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued an urgent dispatch following the capsizing of the Vinh Xanh 58 tourist service boa t. He instructed the Ministry of National Defence, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security and other relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities, to mobilise all available personnel and resources operating near the area to carry out search and rescue operations as swiftly and effectively as possible, added Vietnamplus.Also Read | US designates TRF a terrorist organisation. All about the 'LeT proxy'
As per the details, the Ha Long Bay spans over 1,500 square kilometers and dotted with nearly 2,000 islands. It is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and draws millions of international and domestic visitors each year, reported VNExpress.
Earlier in 2024, 30 vessels sank at boat lock areas in coastal Quang Ninh province along Ha Long Bay after being pounded by strong wind and waves brought by deadly Typhoon Yagi.
With agency inputs.
