One Civilian Injured In Russian Drone Strike On Kherson


2025-07-19 10:10:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At around 21:00, the enemy attacked Kherson with a drone. A 59-year-old local man sustained blast injuries. Police officers transported him to the hospital," the statement reads.

Read also: Russian landmine injures volunteers delivering aid in Kherson region

Medical personnel are currently conducting further examinations of the victim, the administration added.

Earlier reports said that a woman in Beryslav, Kherson region, was killed after stepping on a landmine. She suffered fatal injuries.

