One Civilian Injured In Russian Drone Strike On Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At around 21:00, the enemy attacked Kherson with a drone. A 59-year-old local man sustained blast injuries. Police officers transported him to the hospital," the statement reads.

Medical personnel are currently conducting further examinations of the victim, the administration added.

Earlier reports said that a woman in Beryslav, Kherson region, was killed after stepping on a landmine. She suffered fatal injuries.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine