One Civilian Injured In Russian Drone Strike On Kherson
"At around 21:00, the enemy attacked Kherson with a drone. A 59-year-old local man sustained blast injuries. Police officers transported him to the hospital," the statement reads.Read also: Russian landmine injures volunteers delivering aid in Kherson region
Medical personnel are currently conducting further examinations of the victim, the administration added.
Earlier reports said that a woman in Beryslav, Kherson region, was killed after stepping on a landmine. She suffered fatal injuries.
Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine
