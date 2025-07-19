Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Recovery Efforts Underway In Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk Regions After Russian Bomb Strikes President

Recovery Efforts Underway In Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk Regions After Russian Bomb Strikes President


2025-07-19 10:10:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a statement published on his official website .

"Right now, in Shostka, in our Sumy region, recovery efforts are still ongoing after Russian bomb strikes. A great deal of work was also done today in Pavlohrad in the Dnipro region and in other cities and communities that were hit. Everyone affected is receiving the necessary assistance," Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky: Agreements with Trump must be implemented as quickly as possible

He added that in the Dnipro region, emergency responders are also currently rescuing the wounded after an Iskander missile strike on Velykooleksandrivka.

"Unfortunately, that strike also claimed lives. My condolences to all the families and loved ones. We will definitely respond to Russia in a way that they will feel," Zelensky said.

Russia launched more than 300 attack drones and over 30 missiles overnight, targeting Ukrainian cities.

MENAFN19072025000193011044ID1109821903

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search