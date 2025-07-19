Recovery Efforts Underway In Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk Regions After Russian Bomb Strikes President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a statement published on his official website .

"Right now, in Shostka, in our Sumy region, recovery efforts are still ongoing after Russian bomb strikes. A great deal of work was also done today in Pavlohrad in the Dnipro region and in other cities and communities that were hit. Everyone affected is receiving the necessary assistance," Zelensky said.

He added that in the Dnipro region, emergency responders are also currently rescuing the wounded after an Iskander missile strike on Velykooleksandrivka.

"Unfortunately, that strike also claimed lives. My condolences to all the families and loved ones. We will definitely respond to Russia in a way that they will feel," Zelensky said.

Russia launched more than 300 attack drones and over 30 missiles overnight, targeting Ukrainian cities.