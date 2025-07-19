FM, Syrian Counterpart, US Envoy Discuss Situation In Syria

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 19 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad al-Shaibani, and US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack held talks on Saturday on the situation in Syria and efforts to consolidate a ceasefire reached earlier in the day to end bloodshed in the Syrian governorate of Suwayda.During the meeting, Safadi and Barrack affirmed their support for the ceasefire agreement and the Syrian government's efforts to implement it.They emphasized Jordan's and the United States' full solidarity with Syria, its security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and agreed that Syria's security and stability are a pillar of regional stability.The officials agreed on practical steps to support Syria to enforce the ceasefire, ensure the security and stability of Syria, protect civilians, and spread the state's sovereignty and the rule of law across Syria.These include consolidating the ceasefire, deploying Syrian security forces to Suwayda, releasing detainees held by all parties, community reconciliation, promoting civil peace, and delivering humanitarian aid.Safadi and Barrack welcomed the Syrian government's commitment to hold accountable all those responsible for violations against Syrians in Suwayda and supporting efforts to shun violence, sectarianism, and attempts to sow discord, incitement, and hatred.Al-Shaibani praised the role and efforts of the Kingdom and the United States in reaching the ceasefire, implementing it, and ensuring the security and stability of Syria and the safety of its people.