Kuwaiti Swimmer Wins Gold Medal At 50M Race


2025-07-19 10:06:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti swimmer of Qadsiya Sporting Club (SC) and the Kuwait national team, Rashid Al-Tarmoom, won first place on Saturday in the 50-meter breaststroke race, during the Open Swimming Championship held in Jordan.
Al-Tarmoom claimed the gold medal after setting a new Kuwaiti record in the 50-meter breaststroke event with 00:28:21 seconds, which began yesterday and will continue until the 22nd of this month, with the participation of swimmers representing various Arab countries.
General Manager of Water Games at Qadsiya Club Faisal Abu Al-Hassan told KUNA, that Al-Tarmoom's outstanding performance, qualified him to a new achievement for Kuwaiti swimming.
Al-Hassan expressed hope for continued victories to raise the name of Kuwait high in various international events, affirming support for athletes to achieve further accomplishments.
He highlighted that Al-Tarmoom has won recently the silver medal of the 50-meter breaststroke race at the Swiss World Open Championship. (end)
