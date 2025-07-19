Michole Briana White Returns Home: An Evening Of Soulful Resonance At City Winery Chicago

Michole Briana White at City Winery Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The vibrant soul of Chicago is set to embrace one of its own as acclaimed actress, vocalist, and songwriter, Michole Briana White, announces a highly anticipated performance at City Winery Chicago. On August 24, 2025, Michole will grace the stage in her beloved hometown, promising an evening where artistry, authenticity, and profound connection will intertwine.From the dramatic depths of her roles on screen, including the formidable Lucille Flenory in STARZ's Black Mafia Family and memorable appearances in FX's Atlanta and Spike Lee's films (She Hate Me, 25th Hour), Michole Briana White has captivated audiences with her nuanced performances. Yet, beyond the camera's lens, a powerful vocal artistry has always resided within her, a voice that now seeks to stir the very heart of her city.City Winery Chicago, known for its intimate ambiance and exceptional acoustics, provides the perfect canvas for Michole's return. This engagement is more than just a performance; it's a homecoming, a return to the roots that nurtured her remarkable journey. Expect an evening where the echoes of her celebrated acting career meet the raw, unvarnished beauty of her musical expression. It is a testament to her versatile talent and her ongoing commitment to healing and connection through art."To perform in Chicago, in the city that shaped me, is truly a full-circle moment," shares Michole Briana White. "There's an undeniable energy here, a rhythm that lives in my bones. I'm eager to share stories, melodies, and moments of pure, unbridled spirit with my people at City Winery."Audiences are invited to witness the multifaceted artistry of Michole Briana White in an unforgettable setting. This is a rare opportunity to experience the depth of her creative spirit, as she weaves together narratives from a life lived authentically and a career marked by bold artistic choices.Tickets for Michole Briana White at City Winery Chicago are available now and can be purchased via City Winery Chicago Tickets . Early booking is encouraged for this intimate Chicago homecoming.About Michole Briana White:Michole Briana White is a critically acclaimed American actress, singer and songwriter, originally from Chicago. Her extensive career spans film, television and stage, establishing her as a versatile and compelling performer. Michole is widely recognized for her powerful portrayal of Lucille Flenory in the Starz crime series Black Mafia Family (BMF). She is an executive producer and star of the upcoming feature film Sheepwell, plus recurring roles on the new hit Amazon series Ballard, and an Emmy winning Netflix show to be announced soon. Other notable tv roles include Atlanta, Dead to Me, FBI International, Law and Order SVU, and Grey's Anatomy. Film roles include Malignant, Lila and Eve, Spike Lee's She Hate Me, and Ava Duvernay's first feature I Will Follow. She received an Obie Award and Drama Desk Award for the original Off-Broadway stage production of August Wilson's Jitney.Michole's artistry extends beyond acting into her heartfelt musical endeavors. Currently she has two singles streaming; "Miss Tang" co-written with producer Rob Mullins and "Mother Earth Is Dying," co-written with Doodlebug from Digable Planets, 80 Empire and Dj Skillspinz.Event Details:Artist: Michole Briana WhiteVenue: City Winery ChicagoDate: August 24, 2025Doors: 5:30 PMShow: 7:00 PMAddress: 1200 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607Tickets: citywinery/chicago/events/michole-briana-white-37vqpiFor media inquiries contact:

Clorissa Wright

Synergy PR Services

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.