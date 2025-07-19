Union Minister Kiren Rijiju To Chair All-Party Meeting Today Ahead Of Monsoon Session
The meeting will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the Main Committee Room of the Parliament House Annexe.
This customary pre-session meeting aims to foster cooperation and coordination among all political parties to ensure the smooth and productive functioning of both Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, during the upcoming session.
The floor leaders of all major political parties in Parliament have been invited to attend the meeting.
During the interaction, the central government is expected to present its legislative agenda and seek consensus on key issues to be discussed in the session.
According to official sources, the Monsoon Session will run from July 21 to August 21, and will include 21 sittings. Notably, no sittings have been scheduled between August 12 and August 18.
Addressing the media earlier, Minister Rijiju said that the government is fully prepared to discuss important national matters and pending legislation. "Parliament is about to begin. Whatever issue comes up in Parliament, we will listen to it. Yesterday I had a very good meeting with Kharge ji and Rahul ji. I keep having regular meetings with leaders of other opposition parties. Being a parliamentary minister, it is my responsibility to maintain coordination with everyone," he said.
Among the critical bills likely to be taken up during this session are the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024. In total, seven pending bills have been listed for consideration and passage, while eight bills are proposed to be restored for discussion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment