South Korea’s Flood Death Toll Climbs to Four
(MENAFN) The fatality count from persistent heavy rains and flooding in South Korea has increased to four, with two additional deaths reported, while one individual remains unaccounted for as officials relocated thousands from flood-affected regions, according to a news agency on Friday.
The fatalities occurred in Seosan city, located in South Chungcheong province, while a person who was swept away by a river in Gwangju, in the southwest, is still missing.
Local authorities indicated they evacuated 5,192 residents across 13 cities and provinces following the floods, which also caused damage to 496 public buildings and 276 private properties.
Severe rainfall additionally interrupted ferry operations in certain locations.
On Thursday, the South Korean administration escalated the weather disaster warning to its highest level, described as "serious," due to the escalating destruction brought on by the continuous downpour.
Weather experts reported on Thursday that Seosan, the region most severely affected, experienced rainfall measuring up to 344 millimeters (13.5 inches) since Wednesday evening.
