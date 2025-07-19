Finance Ministry Hosts Workshop To Boost Industry 4.0 Adoption In Cpses

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), under the Ministry of Finance, organised a national workshop on Industry 4.0 and digital transformation on July 19, 2025, in New Delhi.

The event brought together senior officials from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) across sectors like energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, and services, alongside policymakers and technology experts.

Inaugurating the workshop, DPE Secretary K Moses Chalai highlighted the growing relevance of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Digital Twin, 3D Printing, and 5G.

He called these innovations "General Purpose Technologies" and stressed the need for their strategic adoption across CPSEs.

Chalai proposed a collaborative“Whole-of-CPSEs” approach to integration and suggested that adoption of such technologies could soon influence performance evaluations under the MoU framework to improve global competitiveness.

The workshop featured presentations by technology leaders. A. Anand spoke about successful implementation of digital design, reverse engineering, and 3D printing in India's first 5G labs and Centres of Excellence.

Dr. Prabhjot Singh Sugga from the School of Planning and Architecture shared how Digital Twin platforms can be used to manage urban infrastructure and respond to disasters effectively.

AI expert Vidushi Chaturvedi discussed how AI and machine learning can optimize resources, improve efficiency, and support decision-making in CPSE operations.

Several CPSEs shared real-world success stories, including Powergrid, HSCC, and BSNL. These firms have already begun integrating digital tools for predictive maintenance, smart inventory, and digital simulations.

Leaders from other major CPSEs such as NTPC, NHPC, GAIL, CONCOR, and IRCTC also participated in discussions on future implementation strategies.

Looking ahead, the DPE plans to hold regional workshops through August 2025 to support CPSEs in adopting Industry 4.0 solutions.

The initiative aims to make India's public sector more modern, efficient, and globally competitive.

