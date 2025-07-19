Women, Children Risk Health Carrying Heavy Water Containers

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Consecutive droughts and declining groundwater level have forced women and children in several parts of Kabul to carry heavy water containers over long distances every day- a task that, according to doctors, can lead to health complications such as spinal disc issues, joint pain and kidney problems.

According Pajhwok Afghan News report, the combination of overpopulation and reduced groundwater levels has created one of Kabul's most serious environmental crises.

In some areas of the capital, families spend hours queuing up at water tankers or walking long distances to find drinking water.

Pajhwok interviewed several women and children in the Jabar Khan and Mahdia Town areas of 13th police district, who complained about the drastic drop in groundwater levels.

They said they were often forced to walk far to fetch water.

Groundwater in some areas found 70 metres deep

Mohammad Hadi Hani, a resident of the 13th police district, said that in Jabar Khan and Mahdia Town- both in the Surkh Abad areas- the groundwater level had significantly dropped compared to seven years ago. Many families cannot afford to drill deep wells at home.

“In some areas, even at 70 metres, there's no water. In the past five years, people had to dig as deep as 125 to 128 metres to reach water,” he said.

Zainab: Eight years of carrying water, back pain

Zainab, a 28-year-old woman from Jabar Khan, is one of dozens of women who have risked their health daily for the past eight years, carrying heavy drum of water under the scorching sun.

Carrying two yellow water containers on her shoulders and walking purposefully toward the mosque water tap- a site she visits daily- Zainab told Pajhwok:“Every day, morning and evening, I fetch water from the mosque where a generous man has dug a well.”

When it was her turn, she filled the barrels, lifted them with effort and began her slow walk home.

She often had to pause to catch her breath or sit to rest, wiping the sweat from her brow with the edge of her scarf.

“This is my daily routine. I'm very tired of it,” she said, complaining of chronic back, leg, and arm pain.

“Carrying these containers has become very difficult. My bones can't take it anymore - I think I have a slipped disc.”

Power outages compound the water problem

Another challenge for residents fetching water from the mosque is prolonged electricity outages. The water pump doesn't function without power.

“Sometimes I have to wait for hours for the electricity to come back so I can use the pump,” Zainab added.

Due to the drop in groundwater and economic hardship, many families in her area cannot afford to dig private wells, relying instead on water from neighbours or mosques.

14-year-old Zahra: Seven years of water-fetching

Zainab is not alone. Dozens of women, girls, and boys line up daily at the mosque. Among them is 14-year-old Zahra from Mahdia Town, who has spent more than half her life dealing with water scarcity.

With tired eyes and small hands, she walks the familiar dusty alleys each day, from home to the mosque, to fetch water.

“I was seven when I started carrying water. We don't have clean water, so we must get it from the mosque every day,” she said softly.

Her younger brothers help, as she cannot manage the full burden alone.

“We carry five to six containers every day in turns,” Zahra said.

She paused, her eyes reflecting years of hardship.

“At first, I thought carrying water was easy. I saw other kids doing it. But now I realise how painful it is. My hands and feet constantly ache.”

Doctors: Heavy lifting causes serious health issues

Zahra and Zainab's complaints are echoed by medical professionals. Doctors warn that repetitive heavy lifting, especially by women and children, can lead to serious orthopedic problems.

Dr. Samim Karimi, an orthopaedic and trauma specialist in Kabul, said that carrying heavy loads can cause joint degeneration, spinal disc herniation, and chronic inflammation.

“Due to their biological makeup, women are more prone to these issues. Improperly balanced lifting, like carrying heavy water containers, often results in joint damage over time,” he explained.

He added that spinal discs in teenagers and middle-aged women, who are still in developmental stages, are particularly vulnerable. He recommended that anyone experiencing back, neck, or leg pain should immediately seek medical help.

“If ignored, these issues could spread to other parts of the body,” he cautioned.

Dr. Karimi advised men in the household to play a more active role in securing water. But for women who must carry loads, he recommended soft footwear and transporting water in smaller quantities across multiple trips.

Pregnancy risks, repeated miscarriages

Dr. Ashraf Parsa, an internal medicine specialist, also stressed the dangers of water-fetching for older individuals and pregnant women.

“Carrying heavy loads is especially risky for those over 50 and for pregnant women. In the early stages of pregnancy, it can lead to miscarriage - even death.”

He urged families to use supportive tools like back braces and water belts to prevent injuries.

Dr. Parsa also called on the Islamic Emirate to provide sustainable access to drinking water, so that women are spared from carrying such burdens and putting their health at risk.

kk/ma