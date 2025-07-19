Philippines: Eight Dead, Two Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash

MENAFN - IANS) Manila, July 19 (IANS) Eight people were killed and two injured in an accident on the northern Philippines' National Road in Barangay San Pedro-San Pablo, Isabela on Saturday.

The acting spokesperson of Isabela, Captain Terrence Thomas said that the accident involved three vehicles, including a six-wheeler truck and two passenger vans, resulting in the death of eight people and injuries to two other, one still being in coma.

The truck driver was identified as a resident of Echague Town, October De Leon, while the ones driving the passenger vans were identified as Ron Ron Onalan and Oseas Calderon.

One of the van drivers, Calderon was among the dead, declared on arrival at the Cabatuan Family Medical hospital, reported the Philippines' leading newspaper, Manila Times.

The others who were identified and declared dead included Niches Heizle Cagayongan, Claribel Maling, Jing Romboa, while the remaining four are yet to be identified. It was reported that all of these people were in the van driven by Calderon.

The other two people injured were in the vehicle driven by Onalan, where one of them is in comatose.

It has been reported by the local media that the van driven by Onalan with 16 passengers on board along with the other tailing them with nine passengers was hit with a six-wheeler that was heading south, when it obtruded into the opposite lane.

In a similar incident on July 12, three people were killed and a toddler was injured after a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) crashed into a pedestrian and a roadside house in Sorsogon province, southeast of Manila around dawn, local authorities said.

The incident occurred around 4:10 am local time in Castilla town, when the SUV, travelling south from Manila, veered out of control, according to Edgar Ardales of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The vehicle first struck a 55-year-old man outside his home, who was later declared dead at the scene, Xinhua news agency reported. It then crashed into a house, killing a 21-year-old man and his 20-year-old partner. Their two-year-old child sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The SUV driver and two passengers sustained minor injuries and were briefly taken into police custody. Authorities said they were later released after a settlement was reached with the victims' families.