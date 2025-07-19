LG Sinha Urges For A Terror-Free, Drug-Free J & K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Pledging to act against a“few elements” speaking the language of proscribed terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that every citizen of the Union territory has the onerous responsibility to build a terror-free and drug-free society.

He said this while addressing the provincial 'Arya Mahasammelan' at Sher-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) here.

“... There are a few elements who speak the language of the (terror group) TRF. Police administration and security forces are committed to ensuring peace and action against such elements as per the law,” he said, without naming anyone.

The two-day event is organised by Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir, to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati and the 150th anniversary of the founding of Arya Samaj.

In his address, Sinha paid tribute to the army, police, and central armed police forces personnel for their supreme sacrifice for Jammu and Kashmir's peace and progress, adding that every citizen has the onerous responsibility to build a terror-free and drug-free union territory.

He observed that the Arya Mahasammelan will provide the new generation with an opportunity to connect with its cultural roots and inspire them to imbibe the noble teachings and ideals of Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati, which hold great significance to humanity in the 21st century. He said the teachings of Swami Dayananda will ensure lasting peace and stability in the world.

“When the Vedas were composed 6000 years ago, India was the centre of world culture and spirituality. There is no evidence of development of civilization and culture in any other country at that time,” the LG said.

Emphasising on the revival of Vedic knowledge, he said its integration into the school curriculum is crucial to offer the young generation great classics of world literature, values and ideals of our ancient civilisation, along with a treasure of knowledge in science, arts, humanities, and mathematics.

Sinha also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is propelling India's economic growth and called upon the Arya Samaj to spearhead the efforts in disseminating the message of unity, peace, and the collective well-being of humanity.

“Today, the entire world is acknowledging India's soft power and its spiritual wealth. Today, our society is balancing traditional values with modern advancements. The time has come when India will guide the world towards peace and harmony, and institutions like Arya Samaj will have to play a major role,” he added.