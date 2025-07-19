Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev: Shusha Media Forum Has Already Become Traditional

2025-07-19 10:06:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The Shusha Media Forum has already become traditional. So, I hope that this tradition will continue. As the time passes by, we have more guests, more geographical coverage,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Azernews reports.

The head of state noted,“This once again shows that there is a big need for open discussions in a friendly atmosphere on the most important topics including not only the agenda of media communities, but the issues of global agenda.”

