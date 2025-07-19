403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IIFL Home Finance Hosts PMAY 2.0 Customer Workshop To Promote“Affordable Housing Awareness” In Ahmedabad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, July 19, 2025: In line with its ongoing commitment to the "Housing for All" mission under PMAY 2.0, IIFL Home Finance Ltd. (IIFL HFL), one of India's leading affordable housing finance companies, organized a customer awareness workshop in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The initiative aimed to honor beneficiaries under the Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS) and raise awareness about the government-backed housing program, while also extending support to prospective homebuyers within the state.
The event brought together over 1,100 subsidy beneficiaries along with senior officials including Mr. Praveen Khullar, Zonal Sales Head, IIFL Home Finance; Shri Shyam Sunder, AGM, National Housing Bank (NHB) and other senior leadership from IIFL Home Finance.
With a strong focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, IIFL Home Finance has established a widespread national presence through its 370+ branches. The company combines grassroot engagement, simplified loans, faster processing, and a co-lending framework with key banking institutions and other multilateral financial institutions. As part of its inclusive lending mission, IIFL HFL has helped more than 1,100 customers across India access the Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS) under PMAY-U 2.0, enabling a shift from informal housing to secure, formal homeownership.
The event served as a key customer engagement initiative celebrating the beneficiaries of the government's affordable housing scheme while reaffirming IIFL Home Finance's commitment to making homeownership more accessible and aspirational. Subsidy certificates were awarded to eligible customers, marking an important milestone in their homeownership journey.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Praveen Khullar, Zonal Sales Head, IIFL Home Finance, said: "Industry data shows that Gujarat continues to see robust growth in the affordable housing sector, with Ahmedabad leading the state in demand. Between '2017–18' and '2024–25', the city registered over 4,600 housing projects-35% of which were categorized as affordable. This reflects the growing need for formal, accessible housing among low- and middle-income families. Supporting the Government's PMAY 2.0 – Housing for All initiative, IIFL Home Finance is committed to empowering EWS and LIG households by bridging the credit gap through effective (ISS) facilitation, doorstep services, simplified documentation, and targeted awareness programs bringing the dream of homeownership closer to India's underserved communities."
Shri Shyam Sunder, AGM, National Housing Bank (NHB) added: "This event in Ahmedabad is part of IIFL HFL's broader initiative to drive PMAY-U 2.0 awareness and impact through customer-facing workshops in key markets. As a dedicated stakeholder in India's affordable housing movement, IIFL Home Finance continues to align with national priorities while delivering value at the grassroots level."
As part of its continued commitment to financial inclusion and housing for all, the company will organize similar workshops across key states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan-further strengthening its outreach to EWS and LIG segments nationwide.
The event brought together over 1,100 subsidy beneficiaries along with senior officials including Mr. Praveen Khullar, Zonal Sales Head, IIFL Home Finance; Shri Shyam Sunder, AGM, National Housing Bank (NHB) and other senior leadership from IIFL Home Finance.
With a strong focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, IIFL Home Finance has established a widespread national presence through its 370+ branches. The company combines grassroot engagement, simplified loans, faster processing, and a co-lending framework with key banking institutions and other multilateral financial institutions. As part of its inclusive lending mission, IIFL HFL has helped more than 1,100 customers across India access the Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS) under PMAY-U 2.0, enabling a shift from informal housing to secure, formal homeownership.
The event served as a key customer engagement initiative celebrating the beneficiaries of the government's affordable housing scheme while reaffirming IIFL Home Finance's commitment to making homeownership more accessible and aspirational. Subsidy certificates were awarded to eligible customers, marking an important milestone in their homeownership journey.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Praveen Khullar, Zonal Sales Head, IIFL Home Finance, said: "Industry data shows that Gujarat continues to see robust growth in the affordable housing sector, with Ahmedabad leading the state in demand. Between '2017–18' and '2024–25', the city registered over 4,600 housing projects-35% of which were categorized as affordable. This reflects the growing need for formal, accessible housing among low- and middle-income families. Supporting the Government's PMAY 2.0 – Housing for All initiative, IIFL Home Finance is committed to empowering EWS and LIG households by bridging the credit gap through effective (ISS) facilitation, doorstep services, simplified documentation, and targeted awareness programs bringing the dream of homeownership closer to India's underserved communities."
Shri Shyam Sunder, AGM, National Housing Bank (NHB) added: "This event in Ahmedabad is part of IIFL HFL's broader initiative to drive PMAY-U 2.0 awareness and impact through customer-facing workshops in key markets. As a dedicated stakeholder in India's affordable housing movement, IIFL Home Finance continues to align with national priorities while delivering value at the grassroots level."
As part of its continued commitment to financial inclusion and housing for all, the company will organize similar workshops across key states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan-further strengthening its outreach to EWS and LIG segments nationwide.
Company :-Concept PR
User :- Koyena Gupta
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment