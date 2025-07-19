AFU General Staff Says Pokrovsk Under Full Ukrainian Control Amid Russian Fake News

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovalyov.

"The enemy is spreading information in the media about its supposed presence in the town of Pokrovsk. We want to clearly state that such information does not reflect reality," Kovalyov said.

According to him, the day before, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) attempted to infiltrate the town, but Ukrainian forces detected and eliminated the saboteurs on the outskirts of Pokrovsk.

“We assume they may have reported to their command that they had entered the city, but they were actually destroyed while still approaching Pokrovsk,” the General Staff Spokesperson noted.

He emphasized that Pokrovsk remains fully under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and there is no enemy presence in the town.

"When the Russians failed to enter Pokrovsk with their SRG, they decided to launch a wave of disinformation in an attempt to spread panic among Ukrainians," Kovalyov stressed.

Ukrainian drones strike six Russian positions in Sumy region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 18, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 177 combat clashes with Russian invaders along the front lines.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine