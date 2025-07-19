Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France Welcomes Expanded Meeting On Cyprus Issue


2025-07-19 09:04:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, July 19 (KUNA) -- France welcomed on Saturday the expanded meeting held in New York on the Cyprus issue under the auspices of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, considering it a positive step towards rebuilding trust between the parties involved.
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X that this meeting, which follows the Geneva meeting last March, witnessed the adoption of new cooperation initiatives.
Macron expressed his hope that this process would lead to the resumption of negotiations with the aim of reaching a "just and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue" based on the "bi-zonal and bi-communal federation" and in accordance with the parameters set by the UN Security Council and the community acquis.
The French President affirmed his full support for the mediation efforts led by the UN Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy to Cyprus.
The UN Secretary-General announced last March that the round of talks between the two parties to the Cyprus dispute had taken place in a constructive atmosphere an
He said the talks had achieved tangible progress for the first time in years, and that the two parties agreed on a number of initiatives. (end)
