WLTH Opens Private Markets To Everyone With Launch Of Tokenised Fractional Ownership In Hadron Energy
|Date
|Milestone
|22 July
|Priority access opens for WLTH Genesis NFT holders and Top 50 stakers
|23 July
|Public sale opens
|24 July
|Allocation finalised, secondary trading enabled
Innovation
In another first for the industry, the WLTH platform will also allow users to gift this investment-or a portion of their own-to friends and family using only an email address, making a stake in a private company as easy to give as an e-gift card.
About WLTH
WLTH is an alternative investment platform for the 99%. Using the best of web 2 and 3 to open access to highly gated opportunities across RWA, private equity, venture capital, and crypto income creating strategies. The protocol has undergone multiple smart‐contract audits (Hacken, 2023–24) and has distributed over $1.5 million in community rewards to date. Learn more at Text> .
Read about the deal and opportunity here: Text>
About Hadron Energy
Hadron Energy is pioneering the Hadron Carbon Cell (HCC) - a transportable 2–10 MW micro‐modular reactor that converts organic waste into continuous carbon‐free power and ultra‐pure hydrogen. Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, the company is progressing through NRC licensing and has signed over 1 GW of preliminary customer commitments spanning data‐centre, defence and industrial verticals. Visit for more information.
Media Contacts:
Follow on X to stay up to date: @joincommonwlth
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at Text>
