Syria’s President Asserts National Control Amid Suwayda Clashes
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa asserted on Saturday that only the Syrian government has the authority and ability to restore order and safeguard national sovereignty across the country, including in the southern province of Suwayda, which has seen recent unrest.
"In the face of current unrest, only the Syrian state can uphold its sovereignty and dignity across its entire territory," Sharaa declared during a televised speech.
Following several days of violent clashes, Sharaa confirmed the implementation of a ceasefire and condemned the "blatant Israeli bombings" in southern Syria and Damascus, blaming them for escalating tensions and destabilizing the nation. He stated, “such interventions have exacerbated tensions and undermined national stability.”
He also noted that the withdrawal of state forces from Suwayda had contributed to the current “chaos.”
Sharaa confirmed that the government had received “international invitations to intervene in what is happening in Suwayda and restore stability to the country.”
The president also expressed his appreciation to international allies, stating: “We thank Türkiye, the United States, and several Arab countries for their positive stances and support for Syria during this critical phase.”
In addressing the Druze community, which predominantly resides in Suwayda, Sharaa emphasized their vital role in Syria’s national identity. "The Druze are an essential part of the Syrian fabric. Marginalizing them poses a direct threat to the country’s stability," he stressed.
“We must not hold the entire noble Druze sect accountable for the actions of a small minority. Events have shown that the people of Suwayda, with few exceptions, stand with the state,” he added.
Sharaa also acknowledged the crucial role of tribal leaders in Suwayda, calling them a “vital line of defense against both internal and external threats.”
“We call on them to adhere to the ceasefire declaration and support efforts for national reconciliation,” he said.
The president urged Syrians to reject any calls for revenge, asserting that recent developments have demonstrated that Syria is not a place for separatist or sectarian projects.
Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian presidency confirmed the immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, following days of escalating violence in Suwayda.
Clashes between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups erupted on July 13, further intensified by Israeli airstrikes on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel claimed that the airstrikes were intended to protect Druze communities, a justification that has raised tensions in the region.
A new transitional administration, headed by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, was established earlier this year in Syria after regime leader Bashar al-Assad's departure to Moscow.
