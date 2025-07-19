403
Brazil’s court orders strict legal measures against ex-leader, son
(MENAFN) Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court has ordered strict legal measures against former President Jair Bolsonaro and his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, citing efforts to obstruct justice, exert undue influence, and undermine the country’s sovereignty.
On Friday, Justice Alexandre de Moraes announced the imposition of several restrictions on the two, including nightly house arrest on weekdays, full house arrest on weekends and public holidays, mandatory use of an electronic ankle monitor, and a prohibition on interacting with foreign diplomats or entering embassies and consulates.
According to the court’s official statement, the Bolsonaros were involved in lobbying efforts in the United States aimed at encouraging sanctions against Brazilian authorities. The justice emphasized that the sovereignty of Brazil “will never be negotiated,” and reiterated the court's commitment to upholding the country’s democratic and constitutional values.
The court’s ruling comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump declared that a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian imports would take effect on August 1, tying the move to the legal cases pending against Bolsonaro.
