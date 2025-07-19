Jordan's Food Technology Expo To See Large Participation-Stakeholder

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 19 (Petra) – Food companies from Arab, foreign, and local countries are set to participate in the International Food & Food Technology Expo (INFT EXPO), scheduled to kick off on August 12 at the Jordan International Exhibition Center (JIEC) in Mecca Mall.The third edition is organized by Nabd International Company for Exhibitions and Conferences, under the auspices of Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), in cooperation and partnership with the Foodstuff Traders Association and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).In addition to Jordan, companies from Egypt, Palestine, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the UAE, Iraq, Bahrain, Turkey, India, Sri Lanka, Greece, and China are taking part in the exhibition.The three-day event, which will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., will feature "numerous" exhibits from local and international companies working in the fields of manufacturing and packaging meat, legumes, grains, nuts, beverages, vegetable oils, and frozen vegetables and fruits.In a statement, Anoud Jarrar, General Manager of Nabd International for Exhibitions and Conferences, said the exhibition is "one of the largest" food events held in the Kingdom, highlighting development and "significant" growth of Jordan's food sector, in terms of quality of imported and locally manufactured foodstuffs.Jarrar stated the exhibition is held amid His Majesty King Abdullah II's interest in food security issue and vision to make Jordan "a regional food hub," noting "prestigious status" of Jordan's food industry.Jarrar said Economic Modernization Vision has positioned the Kingdom's food industry and security as a "high-value" sector, a "key driver of innovation and sustainability" within the national economy, and a booster to achieve principle of self-reliance."Such exhibitions contribute to supporting broad economic and service sectors, mainly tourism, transportation, restaurants, and hotels," she pointed out.Jarrar added that these events also promote Jordanian industrial products and their development, establish commercial partnerships, and attract investments.On activities, she noted the exhibition will feature specialized scientific seminars and interactive workshops, with engagement of local and international experts, to discuss the latest trends in the food industry, packaging technologies, and food safety.The exhibition, she said, is an "ideal" platform for holding joint business meetings between local companies and their foreign counterparts, which would open "new" markets for Jordanian products and enhance export opportunities.According to Jarrar, the exhibition provides an opportunity for startups to showcase their innovations and connect with potential investors, given the "expected large turnout" of those interested in the food industry and its technologies.