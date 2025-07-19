403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tropical Storm Wipha exits Philippines after causing widespread disruption
(MENAFN) Severe Tropical Storm Wipha has moved out of the Philippines, leaving behind heavy rainfall, strong winds, and significant disruption in various regions, including the capital area of Metro Manila.
According to the national weather agency, PAGASA, the storm officially exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday. In its latest advisory, the bureau stated that Wipha is now heading west-northwest toward southern China and is expected to continue strengthening. Forecasters anticipate that it could reach typhoon status by Sunday afternoon or evening.
“The wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone. Local winds may be slightly stronger or enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds,” the weather bulletin stated.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that Wipha impacted a total of 96,791 individuals across the country. The storm triggered flooding and rain-induced landslides in multiple locations. Authorities also confirmed that two people are currently missing in the aftermath of the storm.
According to the national weather agency, PAGASA, the storm officially exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday. In its latest advisory, the bureau stated that Wipha is now heading west-northwest toward southern China and is expected to continue strengthening. Forecasters anticipate that it could reach typhoon status by Sunday afternoon or evening.
“The wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone. Local winds may be slightly stronger or enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds,” the weather bulletin stated.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that Wipha impacted a total of 96,791 individuals across the country. The storm triggered flooding and rain-induced landslides in multiple locations. Authorities also confirmed that two people are currently missing in the aftermath of the storm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment