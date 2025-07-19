Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tropical Storm Wipha exits Philippines after causing widespread disruption

2025-07-19 05:16:36
(MENAFN) Severe Tropical Storm Wipha has moved out of the Philippines, leaving behind heavy rainfall, strong winds, and significant disruption in various regions, including the capital area of Metro Manila.

According to the national weather agency, PAGASA, the storm officially exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday. In its latest advisory, the bureau stated that Wipha is now heading west-northwest toward southern China and is expected to continue strengthening. Forecasters anticipate that it could reach typhoon status by Sunday afternoon or evening.

“The wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone. Local winds may be slightly stronger or enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds,” the weather bulletin stated.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that Wipha impacted a total of 96,791 individuals across the country. The storm triggered flooding and rain-induced landslides in multiple locations. Authorities also confirmed that two people are currently missing in the aftermath of the storm.

