3Rd Shusha Global Media Forum Participants Arrive In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli
The plane carrying forum participants landed at Fuzuli International Airport on July 19.
The event is expected to host around 140 foreign guests from 52 countries, including representatives from more than 30 news agencies, seven international organizations, about 80 media outlets, and other related institutions.
The forum, titled "Digital Transformation: Strengthening the Resilience of Information and Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence", will take place from July 19 through July 21, 2025.
