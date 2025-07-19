Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
3Rd Shusha Global Media Forum Participants Arrive In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

3Rd Shusha Global Media Forum Participants Arrive In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli


2025-07-19 05:06:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, July 19.​ Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district is welcoming international guests arriving to participate in the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

The plane carrying forum participants landed at Fuzuli International Airport on July 19.

The event is expected to host around 140 foreign guests from 52 countries, including representatives from more than 30 news agencies, seven international organizations, about 80 media outlets, and other related institutions.

The forum, titled "Digital Transformation: Strengthening the Resilience of Information and Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence", will take place from July 19 through July 21, 2025.

MENAFN19072025000187011040ID1109820884

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search