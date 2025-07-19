Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.30 To USD 71.42 Pb -KPC

403
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 19 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.30 to US 71.42 per barrel (pb) in Friday's trading, compared with USD 70.12 pb on Thursday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
Globally, the price of Brent crude fell by 24 cents to USD 69.28 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude went down 20 by cents to USD 67.34 pb. (end)
