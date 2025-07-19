403
Erdogan, Putin Voice Concern Over Clashes in Syria
(MENAFN) On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing serious concern over the ongoing clashes in Syria, which he warned could destabilize the entire region, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.
The two leaders discussed the intensifying unrest in Syria's southern Sweida province during the call. Erdogan stressed the importance of Israel respecting Syria's sovereignty, reaffirming Turkey's commitment to promoting stability, ensuring security in Syria, and supporting the country's swift recovery.
In a subsequent statement, the Kremlin revealed that the two presidents exchanged detailed views on the Middle East situation, including the heightened violence in Syria.
"They expressed deep concern over the recent surge of violence in that country, stressing that it was crucial to stabilize the situation as soon as possible through dialogue and by strengthening the national accord while respecting the legitimate rights of all members of Syria's multi-confessional society," the Kremlin's statement read.
"Both sides emphasized the need to respect Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," it further stated.
The violence in Syria’s southern Sweida province has sparked a rapid escalation, deepening the crisis and revealing the vulnerabilities in Syria’s fragile stability, just six months after the collapse of the previous government. The crisis has caused alarm throughout the region.
In the past week, deadly clashes have ravaged Sweida. What began as a local dispute between the Druze community and Bedouin tribes quickly spiraled into a full-scale urban conflict involving forces from Syria’s interim government.
By Thursday, reports from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights indicated that nearly 600 people had lost their lives, including civilians and combatants from various factions.
As the violence spread, Israel, citing the need to protect the Druze community in Syria, launched airstrikes on Syrian military installations in both Sweida and the capital, Damascus.
