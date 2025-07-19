403
Syria, Israel Strike Ceasefire Deal After Sweida Fatal Clashes
(MENAFN) Syria and Israel have struck a ceasefire deal, brokered by the United States, following deadly sectarian violence in southern Syria that escalated into significant Israeli military action. The agreement was announced by U.S. Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, on Saturday morning.
Barrack confirmed that both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa had agreed to halt hostilities under the facilitation of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The truce, which also enjoys backing from regional powers such as Türkiye, Jordan, and Syria’s neighboring countries, is seen as a crucial step to defuse tensions in the region.
"We call upon Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and, together with other minorities, build a new and united Syrian identity in peace and prosperity with its neighbors," Barrack wrote in a social media post following the announcement.
The ceasefire comes after six days of intense sectarian fighting in the southern province of Sweida, which has claimed hundreds of lives and raised alarms about a potential wider regional conflict.
Under the terms of the agreement, Syrian government forces will be granted access to re-enter all areas of Sweida, according to reports from local TV sources. The ceasefire deal includes provisions for the dissolution of local militias, the surrender of heavy weaponry, and the reintegration of former combatants into Syria’s official security forces.
The Druze community’s spiritual leadership has expressed support for the ceasefire, calling for an end to the violence and urging a return to "wisdom and reason" in resolving the conflict.
This deal is also being driven by growing humanitarian concerns in Sweida, where United Nations convoys have been blocked from accessing the affected areas.
As of now, the Syrian government has not yet issued an official statement regarding the ceasefire.
